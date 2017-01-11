Intuitive Surgical sees 2016 revenues in line with consensus view; shares ahead 2%

On a preliminary basis, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG +1.6% ) sees Q4 and full-year revenues of $757M (+12%) and $2.7B (+13%), respectively. Q4's top line tops consensus of $740M while the annual figure is in line.

Q4 instrument and accessory sales are expected to be $386M up 19% yoy. For the year, sales should be $1.4B (+17%).

Number of surgical procedures performed with the da Vinci System in 2016: 753K (+15%).

The company is scheduled to deliver a corporate overview tomorrow, January 12 at 9:00 am PT at JPM17. Final Q4 and 2016 results will be released on January 24.

