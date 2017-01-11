Upland Software announces acquisition; Updates guidance and raises adjusted EBTDA margin target

Upland Software (UPLD +2.5% ) announced that it has acquired Omtool (OTCPK:OMTL), an award-winning enterprise document capture, fax, and workflow solution for $19.2M (net of cash acquired). The acquisition was within company's target range of 5-8x pro forma Adjusted EBITDA and likely to generate ~11.0M in revenue in 2017. The transaction will be immediately accretive to Upland's Adjusted EBITDA per share.

Business outlook: Upland expects total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 to be at the upper end of previously-announced guidance ranges.

Upland expects Q1 revenue to be in the range of $20.0 -$20.8M including recurring revenue in the range of $17.5 - $18.1M (+17% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5.0 - $5.5M, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26% at the mid-point, representing growth of 162% (Y/Y).

Chairman and CEO, Jack McDonald: "Q4 came in strong with continued success in expanding our customer relationships allowing us to affirm our healthy Q4 outlook and to provide record Q1 guidance that reflects both the Omtool acquisition and the continued growth in our core business, Finally, we are raising our long term Adjusted EBITDA margin target to 35% to reflect the increased customer loyalty and operating efficiency we are seeing as we scale."