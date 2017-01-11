Drillers could double project investment decisions in 2017, consultant says

Oil drillers will double the number of final investment decisions this year compared to last year, which would mean the industry may pull the trigger on 20 large multiyear projects in 2017, energy research firm Wood Mackenzie forecasts.

The total would still fall well short of the 2010-14 average of 40/year, but they generally would be smaller, more efficient projects, and capex per boe averages $7, down from $17 per boe for 2014 projects, Wood Mackenzie says.

Exploration and production spending for 2017 is set to rise 3% Y/Y to $450B, according to the firm's global upstream outlook.

