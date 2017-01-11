Nexstar, Media General sharply higher as FCC approves merger

Nexstar Broadcasting (NASDAQ:NXST) has jumped 5.3% and Media General (NYSE:MEG) has zipped up 2.8% as the FCC has given its OK to the two companies' merger.

That comes after the agency waived its own rule preventing a decision on the deal during the broadcast incentive spectrum auction.

The companies had submitted to spin-offs and conditions to make the merger comply with ownership rules.

The approval comes over objections to the deal filed by the American Cable Association, Cox, and Dish Network.

