Donald Trump talks borders and Obamacare at presser

Donald Trump says companies that move production outside of the U.S. will face a border tax.

Full quote: "There will be a major border tax on these companies that are leaving and getting away with murder and if our politicians had what it takes they would've done it years ago."

The wall is on (don't call it a fence), says the President-elect. The Mexican peso is still weak at 21.8009.

U.S. stocks are back in positive territory, led by a 0.42% gain for the Dow. In response to Trump's plan to repeal Obamacare and a warning on drug prices, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is down 2.24% and Merck (NYSE:MRK) is up 2.74% . Tech names IBM (IBM +0.9% ) and Microsoft (MSFT +0.8% ) are also higher.

