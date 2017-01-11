Enbridge may face legal battle with tribe to keep 60-year-old Line 5 running

Legal experts say Enbridge (ENB +0.2% ) may be set for a bruising legal battle in Wisconsin after a Native American tribe last week voted against renewing land use agreements on its Line 5 pipeline, potentially shutting down a conduit that has been in operation since the 1950s.

ENB says it is reaching out to the Bad River Band to restart negotiations, but legal experts say that if talks fail, the company is not likely to be able to have state or federal authorities force the tribe to allow Line 5 to operate if it is on tribal lands.

Line 5 has not leaked since it was built in 1953, but the tribe's concerns about the pipeline's age echoed worries in Michigan following a 2010 leak of 20K barrels of crude into the Kalamazoo River in Michigan from ENB's Line 6B, the largest onshore oil spill in U.S. history.