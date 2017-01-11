Trump says he'll slash drug prices through federal bidding

Adding more color to an earlier post, President-elect Trump said in his first press conference that:

“We have to get our drug industry coming back. Our drug industry has been disastrous. They’re leaving left and right. They supply our drugs but they don’t make them here, to a large extent. And the other thing we have to do is create new bidding procedures with the drug industry. They’re getting away with murder. Pharma has a lot of lobbyists and a lot of power and there's very little bidding on drugs. We’re the largest buyer of drugs in the world, and yet we don’t bid properly. We’re going to start bidding. We’re going to save billions of dollars over a period of time.”

With the tone of his rhetoric, the pharma and biotech industries will never have a dull moment for the foreseeable future.

Source: John Carroll