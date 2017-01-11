Crude oil +3% as data shows refiners processed record volumes

U.S. crude oil climbs 3.2% to $52.45/bbl after EIA data showed that refiners processed a record amount of crude and that supplies fell at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub.

U.S. refiners churned 17.1M bbl/day of crude into fuel last week, the highest weekly figure going back to 1982, while Cushing stockpiles, which have been rising in recent weeks, fell by 579K barrels.

Prices recovered after initially falling in reaction to a higher than expected rise in total crude oil inventories to 4.1M barrels, and U.S. production jumped to more than 8.9M bbl/day during the week, the highest read since April.

But analysts say the stockpile gains largely were driven by an increase in oil imports, which rose to their highest level since 2012 as shipments of crude that were delayed at the end of last year for tax purposes are starting to appear.

Refiners are higher: PSX +1.5% , VLO +0.8% , MPC +1.9% , TSO +1.1% , HFC +2.1 %, WNR +0.9% , PBF +0.3% , CVI +0.7% , DK +0.4% .

