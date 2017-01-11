Bernstein issues Underperform coverage of Baidu, JD.com, NetEase, 58.com, Vipshop Holdings

Analyst Bhavtosh Vajpayee broadly attributes China-specific issues not fully factored by the market and growth limitations among the group due to the challenge of monetizing Chinese users' limited time online.
Baidu (BIDU -1.1%) – Cites slowing core search business and impact of "distracting" O2O business on profitability. However, notes a cut back in that business and a return to core technology foundation would mark positives. Sets target at $150 (current price $178.78).
JD.com (JD -1.4%) – Attributes abating share gains, fulfillment expense complications, greater impact of seasonality, shifting GMV mix, and despite various tailwinds, continued operation "on the edges of profitability." Target $21 (current price $26.63).
NetEase (NTES -1.1%) – Notes substantial derivation of business from gaming, user time that's restricted in the the segment, and a 10% figure of Chinese gamers contributing to 80% of market revenue. Further views cross-border e-commerce initiatives to be margin dilutive for multiple years. Target $200 (current price $237.66).
58.com (WUBA -3.2%) – Suggests constriction within classifieds business amid digital advertising shift, and revenue growth and margin consensus expectations firm's not entirely convinced by. Target $25 (current price $29.54).
Vipshop Holdings (VIPS -4.5%) – Projects 2017 to be final year of above-market growth levels and predicts lagging from 2018 and for points after. Target $10 (current price $11.06).
Avoiding similar classification by Vajpayee are Alibaba (BABA -0.6%) and Ctrip.com (CTRP -0.7%), with the former rated Outperform on a $117 target (current price $96.17) with e-commerce positioning, payments, cloud, video and global expansion initiatives cited, and the latter rated Market perform on $41 target (current price $43.39).