Credit Suisse starts favorite 'Trump trade' GrubHub at Outperform

Working the "Trump trade," Credit Suisse has named its favorite, launching coverage of GrubHub (GRUB +1.4% ) at Outperform.

"We like the underpenetrated market opportunity, potential for 4Q acceleration on an easy Y/Y comp, high incremental margins, increasing take rates and EPS upside option value should Trump successfully implement a corporate tax cut," writes analyst Paul Bieber.

Among investment highlights, he mentions a very large and fragmented market with low online penetration; an attractive marketplace model with high incremental margins; some modest margin expansion to come this year; and investments in delivery that expand the overall market opportunity.

He has a price target of $48, implying 29% upside.