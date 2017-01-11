Herbalife distributors set to receive average of $571 from FTC settlement

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is mailing checks to 350,000 people who lost money after being allegedly misled by Herbalife (HLF -0.1% ) about how easy it would be to build a sustainable profitable business from selling its products. The checks are the result of a $200M settlement reached in July 2016.

Critics say the company's restitution, averaging only $571 per check, represents only a small fraction of the losses incurred by thousands of distributors.

Short seller and company tormentor Bill Ackman declined comment. He supposedly remains underwater with his short position.