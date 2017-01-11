Brean boosts Lions Gate price target after investor day

After Lions Gate's (LGF.A +2% ) first investor day, Brean Capital has bumped its price target a bit following an upbeat presentation.

The firm's Alan Gould raised his target to $32 from $30, implying 14% upside.

The company operates in the "sweet spot of the media business focused on content creation" as well as boasting a strong track record with acquisitions -- particularly the acquisition of Starz, which Gould says is highly accretive and diversifies the business: “We anticipate rapid de-leveraging resulting from the Starz acquisition."

With his estimate for free cash flow at $455M (about $2/share) for fiscal 2018, blended shares are trading for less than 13 times FCF/share, Gould says.