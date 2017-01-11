Volkswagen pleads guilty, will pay $4.3B in criminal and civil penalties

As expected, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) formally pleads guilty to criminal wrongdoing in its diesel emissions cheating and agrees to pay $4.3B in criminal and civil penalties, the U.S. Justice Department announces.

VW admits in the plea agreement that its supervisors and employees agreed to deceive regulators and customers during 2006-15 about its cheating software, and that some of them tried to delete relevant documents after regulators pursued the issue.

U.S. prosecutors also are pursuing multiple company officials for their involvement in the scheme.