Comtech Telecommunications announces contract renewal of $2.1M with fortune global 500 company

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) during FQ2 renewed $2.1M contract with its Commercial Solutions segment for a year to provide various navigation and telematics solutions which are used in consumer vehicles.

“This contract renewal demonstrates Comtech’s strength and reputation in the telematics and navigation industry,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This customer and our other OEM customers find tremendous value in our navigation data services which continue to meet emerging industry expectations for content while addressing consumer safety and security requirements.”

Press Release