GE, Transocean sign $180M service agreement covering drilling rigs

Transocean (RIG +4.2% ) enjoys strong gains after GE Oil & Gas (GE +0.1% ) announces a new contractual service agreement, valued at ~$180M, that will attempt to further maximize productivity and lower operating costs for RIG.

GE says it will provide condition-based monitoring and maintenance services for pressure control equipment on seven of RIG’s rigs over the next 10-12 years, in a change from event and calendar-based maintenance.

GE says the agreement builds on its new business model based on service to address the industry shift toward maximizing productivity and cutting operating costs.