Agrium, fertilizer makers turn to high-margin industrial uses

Agrium's (AGU +1.4% ) statement that nearly one-sixth of production at its new urea nitrogen plant in Borger, Tex., will be diesel exhaust fluid is the latest example of fertilizer makers seeking higher profit margins for uses in other industries to ride out a severe slump.

AGU says diesel exhaust fluid offers generally higher and less volatile margins than agricultural urea markets.

The move follows Potash Corp.'s (POT +1.6% ) November news that it would halt production of red potash at its Cory, Saskatchewan, mine to focus instead on white potash, which has applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

K+S's new Legacy potash mine in western Canada, opening this year, will produce industrial products along with common potash.