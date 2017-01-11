Delta Air Line earnings on tap

The airline sector frequently takes its cues from Delta Air Lines (DAL +0.8% ), which is due to report Q4 earnings tomorrow.

Looking to the print, Morgan Stanley thinks Delta might lift its outlook on Q1 passenger revenue per available seat mile .

In another positive reading, Cowen thinks Delta will guide Q1 capacity grwoth to flat.

Investors will be looking to see if some of the December booking strength cited by U.S. airlines in their traffic reports carried over to Delta.