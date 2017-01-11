Xtant Medical reports preliminary Q4 and FY16 results

Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEMKT:XTNT) expects Q4 revenue to be at least $24.5M (+10% Y/Y) vs. a consensus of $24.3M. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be at least $1.25M vs. a loss of $0.35M in the Q415.

Full year 2016, the Company has estimated that its sales will be at least $90.0M which represents 4.1% year on year growth. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be at least $2.2M vs. a loss of $335 for the FY15.

Reiterated 2017 Revenue guidance of between $98 - $102M.

Reiterated 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $7.7 - $9.2M.

Shares +17%

