AbbVie promises to keep price hikes below 10%

The maker of Humira joins Allergan and Novo Nordisk (NVO -1.2% ) as the first major drugmakers to promise a 10% cap on drug price hikes this year.

"There's a strong debate going on right now about pricing," AbbVie (ABBV -4.5% ) CEO Richard Gonzalez tells investors at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. "We need to make sure we are operating in an appropriate way ... and demonstrating the value of the products that we have."

Already under pressure from D.C., pharmaceutical company's are having a rough session after the president-elect took the occasion of his news conference to say they're "getting away with murder."

