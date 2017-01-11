MYOS RENS latest nano cap rocket; shares jump over four-fold

Thinly traded nano cap MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS +346.2% ) is the latest member of the "wildly bullish up move on no news" club. Turnover is a very healthy 13M shares compared the average of 17K.

The company develops and commercializes biotherapeutic and bionutritional products that improve muscle mass. Its lead product is a nutritional supplement called Fortetropin, a protein/lipid complex consisting of ~250 proteins, ~50 lipids, a range of peptides and other unnamed molecules isolated from egg yolks.