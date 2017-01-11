Morningstar names two to exec leadership

Morningstar (MORN +0.7% ) has named two new members of its executive leadership team, tapping Tricia Rothschild as chief product officer and Danny Dunn as chief revenue officer.

Rothschild joined Morningstar in 1993 as a fund analyst. Most recently, she's been head of global advisor solutions.

Dunn becomes the company's first chief revenue officer and will be responsible for sales philosophy, strategy, and execution. He previously served in sales leadership at IBM, most recently as VP of the company's Midwest enterprise unit.