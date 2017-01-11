Bayer, Monsanto CEOs pitch planned merger to Trump

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.1% ) CEO Werner Baumann and Monsanto (MON -0.1% ) CEO and Chairman Hugh Grant reportedly met today with Pres.-elect Trump in New York to pitch the benefits of their planned merger.

Some members of Trump’s agricultural advisory committee have spoken out against big agriculture mergers; Trump himself has expressed skepticism about megamergers, including AT&T 's planned purchase of Time Warner, but has not weighed in on the agricultural deals.

Beyond Bayer and MON, ChemChina is pursuing Syngenta while Dow Chemical and DuPont are pursuing their own merger.