Alphabet ended Titan solar-powered drone program, shifted focus to Loon, Wing

Titan had been integrated with Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) X division around a year ago, though in a statement today, the company notes "exploration of high altitude UAVs for internet access" had been terminated soon thereafter.

Instead Alphabet expresses greater confidence in Project Loon, a network of balloons on the edge of space, considering the operation "a much more promising way to connect rural and remote parts of the world."

Members of the Titan team have also been reassigned to Project Wing, where automated aircraft for various delivery applications (i.e consumer goods, medicine, burritos) comprise top focus.