Credit Suisse looks to marketing spending at Groupon

Groupon (GRPN -0.6% ) is going to be rangebound until there's more visibility on marketing spending for 2017, says Credit Suisse, assuming coverage of the company at Neutral.

The company had incremental marketing spend of $150M last year, and the number this year could be "a significant sentiment swing factor" in the first half, says analyst Paul Bieber.

Q3 showed disappointing profit growth, and Bieber sees gross profit growth of 1% in 2017, with North American gross profit growing 4%. In North America, the 35% local take rate is "high relative to take rates at other marketplaces and potentially high relative to alternative local advertising options.”

He has a price target of $4, implying 14% upside from today's lower price.