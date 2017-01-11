PG&E to cut 450 support services jobs, 800 contractors

Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG +1.4% ) announces belt-tightening moves that will reduce its 23K-member workforce and save ~$300M/year.

PG&E plans to cut 450 support services jobs from more than a dozen functional areas across the company, eliminate 800 non-employee contractors, reduce the number of officers by eight positions, and will not fill 500 open, non-critical positions.

PG&E says most of the cost reductions will come from reductions in spending on materials and contracts, renegotiating terms with vendors, and reducing expenses for professional services and discretionary expenses.