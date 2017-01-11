BTIG Research still neutral on Intuitive Surgical

BTIG Research's Sean Lavin, M.D. maintains his Neutral rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG +2.5% ) citing its preliminary Q4 and 2016 results that were generally in line with expectations. Procedure growth was 15%, slightly better than his projection of 13.3% and consensus view of 13.8%.

Looking ahead at 2017, the company expects to grow its top line 9 - 12% compared to consensus of 11.9%. Dr. Lavin is a bit more conservative at 8.4%.

Consensus views for Q1 and 2017 are EPS of $5.28 on revenues of $667.28M and $24.57 on revenues of $2.95B, respectively.