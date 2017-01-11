Lantronix reports preliminary FQ2 revenue

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) estimates net revenue for the Q217 to be in the range of $10.9 - $11.1M (+14%-16% Y/Y) vs. a consensus of $9.7M.

CEO Jeff Benck: “We experienced continued momentum with preliminary results showing year-over-year growth in sales in both our IoT and IT management product lines in the December quarter, I’m grateful to our team for finishing the calendar year strong and demonstrating continued operational execution.”

The Company will release FQ2 financial results on Jan. 26, after the market closes.

Shares +1.3% AH

Press Release