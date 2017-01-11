KB Home +2.75% after hours on earnings beat

Deliveries of 3,060 homes up 19% Y/Y; ASP of $387.4K up 2%.

Adjusted housing gross profit margin of 21.6% down 60 basis points from a year ago.

Net orders of 2,254 up 20% in units; up 27% in value to $856M.

Backlog value of $1.5B up 19%, and is the highest since 2006.

For the full year, deliveries of 9,829 homes was up 20%; ASP gained 3% to $363.8K.

