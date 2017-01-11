Applied Optoelectronics +14.35%; preliminary Q4 results exceed company, consensus expectations

Preliminary results – revenue $84.5M-$84.8M (prior outlook $75M-$79M, consensus $77.52M), gross margin 37.6%-38% (prior 34%-35.5%), net income after tax $14.2M-$15.2M (prior $8.5M-$9.5M), EPS $0.77-$0.82 (prior $0.46-$0.51, consensus $0.50)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) founder, president and CEO Dr. Thompson Lin: "Accelerated demand for our market-leading datacenter products and increased capacity fueled our results. Additionally, we continued to drive manufacturing efficiencies, which contributed to a record gross margin. We are excited by the good close to the year and look forward to sharing the additional details of our fourth quarter performance on our conference call in February."

Full posting scheduled for February 23.