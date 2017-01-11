Stocks close higher despite big drop in health care

Stocks withstood Pres.-elect Trump's tumultuous news conference to finish higher, with the Nasdaq notching its fifth straight record closing high and the Dow finishing fewer than 50 points from 20K.

Health care was by far the biggest laggard (-1%), punctuated by a 3% plunge in the top biotech ETF, after Trump said the drug industry was “getting away with murder” and called for “new bidding procedures.”

Energy stocks led all S&P groups (+1.2) as U.S. crude oil climbed 2.8% to settle at $52.25/bbl despite sharp weekly increases in crude and petroleum product stockpiles; tech (+0.7%) also finished near the top of the leaderboard, and financials (+0.5%) erased their week-to-date loss.

U.S. Treasury prices ended modestly higher after a $20B 10-year reopening auction drew a high yield of 2.342% on a bid-to-cover of 2.58x; the 10-year yield closed a basis point lower at 2.37%.