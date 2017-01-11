Deutsche takes contrary view on Fed - will lean more dovish

Hawkishness is the word these days, but the economic team at Deutsche says the FOMC makeup this year will be "moderately more dovish," meaning less tightening than expected.

"There are no notably strong hawkish voters on FOMC this year," says the team, putting Janet Yellen at a 2 on a scale of 1-5 (5 being most hawkish). Meanwhile Lael Brainard, Daniel Tarullo, and Charles Evans are 1s.

Bill Dudley is seen as a 2, though some think he's closer to a 1.

Jerome Powell and Stanley Fischer are seen as 3s, as is the Dallas Fed's Robert Kaplan.

Hawks will be fans of the Philadelphia Fed's Patrick Harker, who rates a 4.

Most talking heads expect three rate hikes this year as do the Fed's "dots," but Goldman's Jan Hatzius today suggested four moves as a possibility.

Where they do this sort of prognosticating for money - futures markets - participants have priced in two tightening moves in 2017.