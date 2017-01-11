Ally bull cuts price target

BTIG's Mark Palmer reiterates his Buy rating on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), but trims the price target to $30 from $32 (still representing 50% upside ).

At work is a cut in his expectation of Q4 EPS to $0.50 from $0.58, as well as his 2017 EPS estimate to $2.38 from $2.60. 2018 is anticipated at $2.80.

The profit cut comes thanks to the company's continuing shift from leases to loans. And the 2017 number incorporates management guidance for a $150M Y/Y boost in noninterest expense thanks to efforts to diversity into mortgages, credit cards, and online trading.

At just 0.76x Sept. 30 tangible book value, shares remain very inexpensive, says Palmer.