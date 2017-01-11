DragonWave slides 27% on disappointing Q3 revenues

Packet microwave radio supplier DragonWave (NASDAQ:DRWI) has taken a tumble after hours, sliding 27.4% after fiscal Q3 revenues were halved and missed expectations.

Revenue from the Nokia channel fell to 22% of total revenue, vs. 24% last quarter. Meanwhile, expenses that remained fairly consistent led to another net loss.

Gross profit dropped to $2.66M from a year-ago $4.93M; before inventory provisions, gross profit was 28.3% vs. last quarter's 31.9%. Opex inched up to $7M.

Revenue breakout: Hardware and other, $7.7M (down 51%); Services, $2.45M (down 54%).

"Our third quarter revenue performance was disappointing, as operating challenges did not allow us to continue to make the progress that we have been achieving up to this point." said CEO Peter Allen. "With stronger backlog, we remain focused on eliminating these challenges in Q4, and restoring progress on our renewal and restructuring strategy to improve revenue and margin."

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

