First Solar topped today's S&P 500 gainers

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) led the way on the S&P 500 today, soaring +4.8% , likely in reaction to the $10M investment in Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) won from investors T.J. Rodgers and John Doerr; ENPH finished +27.4% .

FSLR is up 9% YTD even as analysts such as CFRA’s Angelo Zino see 2017 as a challenging year, as panel manufacturers will need to contend with oversupply, not to mention an uncertain regulatory environment with a Trump presidency.

Other solar companies also rose today: SPWR +4.8% , TSL +2.5% , CSIQ +2% , JKS +1.4% , JASO +0.8% .

ETFs: TAN