First Solar topped today's S&P 500 gainers

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) led the way on the S&P 500 today, soaring +4.8%, likely in reaction to the $10M investment in Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) won from investors T.J. Rodgers and John Doerr; ENPH finished +27.4%.
FSLR is up 9% YTD even as analysts such as CFRA’s Angelo Zino see 2017 as a challenging year, as panel manufacturers will need to contend with oversupply, not to mention an uncertain regulatory environment with a Trump presidency.
Other solar companies also rose today: SPWR +4.8%, TSL +2.5%, CSIQ +2%, JKS +1.4%, JASO +0.8%.
ETFs: TAN