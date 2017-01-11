U.S. to launch WTO complaint against China over aluminum

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) +1.8% AH following reports that the U.S. will launch a formal complaint with the WTO claiming that Chinese subsidies to domestic aluminum producers are suppressing global prices of the metal.

The complaint accuses China of funneling artificially cheap loans from state-run banks to Chinese aluminum producers, helping the companies upgrade their facilities and expand production, and says China subsidizes aluminum production by providing producers with cut-rate coal and electricity.

The complaint reportedly may be officially unveiled as soon as tomorrow.

Other potentially relevant tickers: AA, BLL, KALU, CSTM