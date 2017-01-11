Viacom gives CEO Bakish $20M annual pay package

Viacom (VIA +0.7% , VIAB +1.3% ) has set up recently named CEO Bob Bakish with a pay package coming to $20M/year, according to an 8-K filing from the company.

Terms include a base salary of $3M as well as a target annual cash bonus of $7M tied to performance goals.

Bakish is also set to receive annual equity compensation grants coming to $10M in total.

The news comes hours after Bakish named David Lynn to take over his old spot at the helm of Viacom's International Media Networks.