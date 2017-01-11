Former Exxon CEO Tillerson tells senators that climate change poses risks

In today's Senate confirmation hearing, former Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) CEO and Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson appeared to distance himself slightly from the views of his probable future boss, saying "the risk of climate change does exist, and that the consequences of it could be serious enough that actions should be taken."

Pres.-elect Trump once suggested that climate change was a hoax created by the Chinese to help make U.S. manufacturing less competitive.

Tillerson also appeared to differ from Trump’s promise to tear up the Paris Agreement on reducing global emissions, but noted Trump's "America first" policy and said participation in global climate agreements may be subject to considerations about their impact on U.S. business.

The former CEO declined to address XOM’s past positions on climate change; the company potentially could face legal or investor sanctions given some ongoing state investigations.