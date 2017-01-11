Veeco boosts convertible debt offering to $300M

Veeco Instruments (VECO -6.2% ) has priced an upsized offering of convertible senior debt.

A planned $200M offering was boosted to $300M in 2.7% convertible senior notes due 2023. Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $45M to cover overallotments.

The initial conversion rate of the notes is 24.98 shares of stock per $1,000 principal; that comes to $40.03/share, vs. today's closing price of $27.80.

Net proceeds to Veeco are about $291.5M. The offering is expected to close next Wednesday.