Shaw introduces TV product based on Comcast's X1

After more than a year of testing solutions, Canada's Shaw Communications (SJR +1.2% ) has introduced its voice-controlled TV product based on X1 technology from Comcast (CMCSA +1.1% ).

The company's BlueSky TV has launched in Calgary before a wider rollout.

Shaw decided in summer 2015 to scrap its IPTV plans and give Comcast's tech a whirl. In-country rival Rogers Communications (RCI -0.5% ) also decided in December to substitute Comcast's X1 for its own work, and Cox made a similar decision just over a year ago.

BlueSky will come as low as C$99.90/month (about $75.85) when bundled on a two-year plan.