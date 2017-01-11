Shaw introduces TV product based on Comcast's X1

After more than a year of testing solutions, Canada's Shaw Communications (SJR +1.2%) has introduced its voice-controlled TV product based on X1 technology from Comcast (CMCSA +1.1%).
The company's BlueSky TV has launched in Calgary before a wider rollout.
Shaw decided in summer 2015 to scrap its IPTV plans and give Comcast's tech a whirl. In-country rival Rogers Communications (RCI -0.5%) also decided in December to substitute Comcast's X1 for its own work, and Cox made a similar decision just over a year ago.
BlueSky will come as low as C$99.90/month (about $75.85) when bundled on a two-year plan.
