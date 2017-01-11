Sales positivity leads Credit Suisse to start Yelp at Outperform

Among its tech launches today, Credit Suisse went bullish on Yelp (YELP +0.7% ) not only based on its incumbent position for local reviews but some sales acceleration.

The firm started Yelp at Outperform with a price target of $47, implying 15.5% upside from today's close.

Analyst Paul Bieber likes the "recent trajectory of accelerating local ad rev. growth, upward est. revisions, and improving incremental EBITDA margins," and says "salesforce growth bodes well for local ad revenue growth" in the first half.

A conversion of Class B shares to Class A could "shine a light" on the company's strategic asset value, he says. Headwinds, though, include increasing competition, tough local ad growth comps this quarter and high SBC expenses.