Histogenics joins the party; shares up 47% after hours on positive study data for regenerative cartilage repair NeoCart

Thinly traded nano cap Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) rockets 47% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from Phase 1 & 2 studies assessing lead product candidate NeoCart for the repair of articular cartilage injuries in the knee. The results were just published in the online version of the American Journal of Sports Medicine.

In a pooled analysis, 29 patients with symptomatic full thickness cartilage lesions in the knee joint were treated with NeoCart, a tissue-engineered implant created with the patient's own cartilage cells. 21 of the patients were evaluable at the final time point of the 60-month follow-up period.

Analyses by MRI showed significant improvement in cartilage quality from month 3 to 24, with stabilization and maturation from month 24 to 60. NeoCart showed that it was safe and effective through five years of follow-up and that it delivered statistically significant improvements on virtually all pain and functional endpoints as early as month 3 with sustained benefits though month 60.

NeoCart is currently in Phase 3 development for the first-line treatment of full thickness knee cartilage defects in adults.

