Massachusetts judge says Exxon must hand over climate documents

A Massachusetts judge today denied a request by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to exempt it from a request by the state's attorney general to hand over decades worth of documents on the company's views on climate change.

State AG Maura Healey, one of two state prosecutors investigating XOM's climate policies, says the ruling "affirms our longstanding authority to investigate fraud," adding that the company "must come clean" about whether it misled its shareholders and the public in what it knew about climate change.