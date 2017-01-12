Rhode Island lawmakers push to legalize marijuana

For the seventh consecutive year, Rhode Island lawmakers plan to introduce legislation that would legalize recreational use of marijuana instead of a ballot initiative.

Advocates are hopeful that the proposal might finally get a vote this time, because Rhode Island residents can simply buy the drug in neighboring Massachusetts. The state approved recreational use in a November ballot.

