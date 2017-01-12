Manchester United and Uber announce global partnership

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Uber announced a global partnership for setting up pick-up and drop zone at Old Trafford, creating a convenient and safe way for all fans to travel to and from games, with just a few taps of their smartphone.

Over the next several months, Uber will also connect fans in over 30 countries around the world to Manchester United through a number of experiences, including behind-the scenes content, bringing fans together on match days wherever they are watching, and sending riders and drivers to the Club’s famous Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold comments: “Manchester United is always looking at ways in which we can improve our fans’ experience and our relationship with Uber will allow us to do this in new and exciting ways. Supporters will tell you that the journey to and from a game, whether they are watching it at Old Trafford or another venue on the other side of the world, is an important part of the matchday experience, contributing to the build-up and anticipation of the day. Working with Uber we will look to enhance this experience for our 659 million followers, both home and abroad, by bringing them the spirit of Old Trafford and Manchester United through various experiences and interactive campaigns.”

Press Release