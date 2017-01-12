Pluristem completes enrollment in mid-stage study of PLX-PAD cells in peripheral arterydisease

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) completes the enrollment of 172 subjects in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its PLX-PAD cells for the treatment of a type of peripheral artery diseased (PAD) called intermittent claudication, a condition characterized by leg cramps and pain induced by exercise due to obstruction of the arteries. Top-line results should be available in early 2018.

The data will be used to support a U.S. marketing application for another type of PAD called critical limb ischemia. A Phase 3 study will commence shortly.

PLX cells are mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells derived from full term human placentas that may be administered without the need for HLA matching. According to the company, PLX-PAD cells have demonstrated the ability to stimulate the growth of new blood vessels in preclinical models inducing muscle tissue regeneration and improving muscle function. They are administered via an intramuscular injection instead of IV infusion.

