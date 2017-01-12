Novartis to launch mid-stage study of bimagrumab in obese type 2 diabetics

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is set to commence a 60-subject Phase 2 clinical trial assessing bimagrumab in obese patients with type 2 diabetes. The primary endpoint is the change in fat body mass at week 24 and 48 as measured by an X-ray technology called DXA. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated study completion date is January 2019.

Bimagrumab is a monoclonal antibody developed with German biotech MorphoSys AG (OTCPK:MPSYF). It binds to a protein found in muscle called myostatin which restrains muscle growth. The product candidate is projected to be a blockbuster, but a Phase 2b/3 study in a rare muscle-wasting disease called sporadic inclusion body myositis was unsuccessful.