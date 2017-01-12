BioLife Solutions sees 2016 top line up 24%; shares ahead 4% premarket

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) announces preliminary 2016 and Q4 revenue of $8.2M (+28%) and $2.2M (+24%) respectively.

BioLife's CryoStor and HypoThermosol are now embedded in 240 customer validations and clinical trials, an increase of 20% yoy.

2017 Guidance: biopreservation media revenue growth of 20-25%; gross margin of 55% to 60%, operating expenses: $8M - $9M and positive quarterly EBITDA by the end of the year.

Shares are up 4% premarket on light volume.

Recent executive appointments: Roderick de Greef as Chief Financial Officer, Karen Foster as Vice President of Operations and Jim Mathers as Vice President of Global Sales.