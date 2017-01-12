Delta tops revenue estimates, sets conservative capacity guidance

Dela Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is higher after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of expectations. Pre-tax income for the period fell sharply compared to last year due to higher pilot costs from a new agreement.

Total domestic revenue was down 0.1% during the quarter to $5.784B.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile fell 2.7% to $0.1358. Operating cost per available seat mile was up $0.1437.

Delta's guidance for Q1 is for operating margin of 11% to 13% and passenger unit revenue growth of 0% to 2%. The airline company sees system capacity flat to down 1%.

