Post-election trades unwind

Stocks are holding up fine, but other legs of the post-election moves in markets are continuing to unwind.

Among them is king dollar (UUP, UDN) - the dollar index is lower by another 0.8% this morning, and now down about 3% for the year. Excuses? Have your pick, but currently making the rounds was yesterday's Trump press conference at which no details on policy stimulus were offered. Up nearly or even more than 1% vs. the greenback this morning are the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY), loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC), euro (NYSEARCA:FXE), pound (NYSEARCA:FXB), aussie (NYSEARCA:FXA) and Swiss franc (NYSEARCA:FXF).

Interest rates continue to back up as well. The 10-year yield peaked near 2.60% in mid-December, trickled lower into year-end, and this morning is down another five basis points to 2.33%. TLT +0.6% , TBT -1.2% premarket