Futures lower with Fed speeches on tap

Following global markets lower, U.S. stock index futures are all down by 0.3% , as investors continue to mull over President-elect Trump's press conference yesterday that provided scant clarity on future fiscal policies.

Several Fed presidents are set to speak on a range of issues today and Janet Yellen will host a town hall meeting with educators from across the country.

Oil is up 1.1% at $52.82/bbl, gold is 0.6% higher at $1204/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 bps to 2.32%.

